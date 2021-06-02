Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.31 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $188-192 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $138.20 million.Digital Turbine also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to 0.310-0.310 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on APPS. B. Riley raised their price objective on Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digital Turbine from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Digital Turbine from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Digital Turbine has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.44.

Shares of Digital Turbine stock traded down $4.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.61. The stock had a trading volume of 240,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,594,926. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.96. Digital Turbine has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $102.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $95.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.10 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 141.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

