Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Advantage Solutions Inc. is a business solutions provider for consumer goods manufacturers and retailers. The company’s data and technology-enabled omnichannel solutions including sales, retail merchandising, business intelligence, digital commerce and a full suite of marketing services. Advantage Solutions Inc., formerly known as Conyers Park II Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

ADV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

ADV traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $12.54. The company had a trading volume of 10,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,099. Advantage Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $13.92. The firm has a market cap of $708.51 million and a PE ratio of 15.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

In other news, Director James M. Kilts purchased 43,995 shares of Advantage Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.87 per share, for a total transaction of $478,225.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,487.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tanya L. Domier purchased 27,250 shares of Advantage Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.07 per share, for a total transaction of $301,657.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,657.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 98,585 shares of company stock worth $1,083,544. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,216,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,530,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Advantage Solutions by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,389,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,010 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,605,000. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Advantage Solutions by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 3,862,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,618,000 after purchasing an additional 81,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

