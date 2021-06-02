Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) to Post $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. Ormat Technologies reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ormat Technologies.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $166.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.73 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ormat Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORA. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 120.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 624,908 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,074,000 after purchasing an additional 341,250 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $671,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 677.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 265,264 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,831,000 after buying an additional 231,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the first quarter worth about $2,135,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORA stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.90. 7,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,816. Ormat Technologies has a 52-week low of $53.44 and a 52-week high of $128.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 48.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.09%.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

