Nash Exchange Hits Market Capitalization of $72.56 Million (NEX)

Nash Exchange (CURRENCY:NEX) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Nash Exchange has a total market capitalization of $72.56 million and $471,833.00 worth of Nash Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nash Exchange has traded up 130.3% against the US dollar. One Nash Exchange coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.49 or 0.00004415 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00069574 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.13 or 0.00285423 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.71 or 0.00186647 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $460.38 or 0.01215239 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003708 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,848.30 or 0.99906329 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00033255 BTC.

About Nash Exchange

Nash Exchange’s launch date was October 25th, 2017. Nash Exchange’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,166,201 coins. Nash Exchange’s official message board is medium.com/nashsocial . Nash Exchange’s official website is nash.io . The Reddit community for Nash Exchange is /r/Nash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nash Exchange’s official Twitter account is @nashsocial

According to CryptoCompare, “Nash Exchange is a platform for cryptocurrency exchanges and payments. Users on this network are able to transact digital assets through an off-chain matching engine that allows trades across multiple blockchains, such as NEO or Ethereum. Nash Exchange has developed a crypto wallet extension where it is possible for the user to coordinate actions between NEX, Dapps (decentralized applications) and websites. The NEX token is a NEO-based cryptocurrency. It allows holders to claim a share of fees generated by the payment service and exchange. The NEX token was designed to improve holders rewards as the platform fees volume grow. What started as a renaming due to a legal case involving the NEX brand evolved into a full rebrand, to Nash. The “NEX” token will retain its ticker, now representing the name “Nash Exchange”. Chief designer Nathaniel Walpole was on hand to discuss the new logo and design philosophy, which is intended to imply “motion, speed, and approachability.” “

