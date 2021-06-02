Prometeus (PROM) One Day Trading Volume Hits $5.17 Million

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 2nd. During the last week, Prometeus has traded 9% lower against the dollar. One Prometeus coin can currently be bought for $15.65 or 0.00041324 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Prometeus has a total market cap of $257.52 million and $5.17 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Prometeus alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00082612 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004828 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00021304 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $391.74 or 0.01034067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,645.26 or 0.09622226 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00052681 BTC.

Prometeus Coin Profile

Prometeus is a coin. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io . The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Buying and Selling Prometeus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PROMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Prometeus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prometeus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.