LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2021

Equities research analysts expect LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) to post $0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. LTC Properties reported earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $2.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover LTC Properties.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.34). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 29.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Capital One Financial lowered shares of LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

LTC stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.44. 5,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 10.86 and a quick ratio of 10.86. LTC Properties has a 52 week low of $32.01 and a 52 week high of $44.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.68. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.61%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in LTC Properties by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its stake in LTC Properties by 5.0% during the first quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in LTC Properties by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LTC Properties by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in LTC Properties by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LTC Properties (LTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC)

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.