LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) to post $0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. LTC Properties reported earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $2.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover LTC Properties.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.34). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 29.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Capital One Financial lowered shares of LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

LTC stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.44. 5,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 10.86 and a quick ratio of 10.86. LTC Properties has a 52 week low of $32.01 and a 52 week high of $44.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.68. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.61%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in LTC Properties by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its stake in LTC Properties by 5.0% during the first quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in LTC Properties by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LTC Properties by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in LTC Properties by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

