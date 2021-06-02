NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.400-0.420 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $680 million-$690 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $659.06 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NLOK. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America raised shares of NortonLifeLock from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of NLOK stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.35. 209,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,731,664. NortonLifeLock has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $28.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.11. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 21.72% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The firm had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $11,038,902.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,944.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

