The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Reduced by MMA Asset Management LLC

MMA Asset Management LLC lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 39.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,161 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Madison Wealth Management grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.8% in the first quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 39,428 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 18.0% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,375 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Tamar Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 9.0% in the first quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 36,853 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,800,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 9.1% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 143.9% in the first quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 3,912 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Truist reduced their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.00.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $177.89. The company had a trading volume of 248,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,581,206. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $108.02 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $323.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

