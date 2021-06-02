Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $6.01 Million Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,212 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp accounts for approximately 1.0% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,634,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $3,823,000. Truadvice LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 273,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,744,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. 74.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $1,536,750.00. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $10,402,881.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,110 shares in the company, valued at $58,575,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 312,153 shares of company stock worth $18,005,134. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $60.82. 111,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,451,658. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $62.47. The company has a market capitalization of $90.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.34.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 24.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Compass Point increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.22.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

