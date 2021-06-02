MMA Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

MMA Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,175 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $32,231,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TGT. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.83.

TGT stock traded up $1.52 on Wednesday, hitting $228.79. 103,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,773,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $114.81 and a twelve month high of $228.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.68. The firm has a market cap of $113.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

In other Target news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total transaction of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at $28,557,397.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,218 shares of company stock valued at $9,483,744. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

