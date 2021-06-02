Madison Wealth Management Buys 55 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Madison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.5% of Madison Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,302,309,000 after purchasing an additional 112,807 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Alphabet by 44,364.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534,862 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Alphabet by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447,141 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $9,523,211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after buying an additional 697,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,516.55.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $2,381.03. The stock had a trading volume of 29,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,351.65 and a one year high of $2,431.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,253.53.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.