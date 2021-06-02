Atria Investments LLC Has $19.18 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,118,088,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Alphabet by 537.3% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 725,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,486,000 after acquiring an additional 611,904 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in Alphabet by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 675,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,689,000 after acquiring an additional 311,706 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 57,108.2% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 249,563 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,392,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,880,083,000 after purchasing an additional 215,663 shares in the last quarter. 31.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock traded down $3.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,426.30. 20,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,499,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,280.92. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,347.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2,452.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total value of $3,354,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,367,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,061 shares of company stock worth $92,728,192. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Read More: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.