ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AGESY shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Friday, May 14th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ageas SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Get ageas SA/NV alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGESY traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.74. 12,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,225. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.83. ageas SA/NV has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $67.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $2.259 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. ageas SA/NV’s payout ratio is presently 31.65%.

About ageas SA/NV

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ageas SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ageas SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.