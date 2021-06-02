Analysts Set AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Price Target at C$25.43

Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$25.43.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALA shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of AltaGas to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

TSE ALA traded up C$0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching C$24.25. 315,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,719. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$22.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.29. AltaGas has a fifty-two week low of C$14.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.35.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C$0.36. The firm had revenue of C$3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.80 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AltaGas will post 1.7648375 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.0833 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.97%.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

