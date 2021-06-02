Brokerages Set Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) PT at $42.83

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.83.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EGLE. TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

In other news, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $40,317.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,748.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 40,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $1,584,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 343,294 shares of company stock valued at $12,784,720. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGLE. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter worth about $16,150,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 337.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGLE traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.44. 460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,994. The firm has a market cap of $582.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.15 and a beta of 1.64. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $51.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $69.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.45 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%. As a group, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

