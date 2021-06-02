Royale Finance Tops One Day Trading Volume of $467,079.00 (ROYA)

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. In the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. Royale Finance has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $467,079.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Royale Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000356 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00069353 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.11 or 0.00284712 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.51 or 0.00185680 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.41 or 0.01204552 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,012.55 or 1.00103650 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00033060 BTC.

About Royale Finance

Royale Finance was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Royale Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Royale Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Royale Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

