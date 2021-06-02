Megacoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.00 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Megacoin has traded up 3% against the dollar. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $390,335.19 and $3.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $188.38 or 0.00495499 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00007432 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00011483 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000227 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003793 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin (MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,515,752 coins. The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

