Nano (NANO) Trading 6.4% Lower Over Last Week

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a total market capitalization of $981.24 million and $35.21 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can currently be bought for $7.36 or 0.00019370 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,018.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,764.79 or 0.07272284 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $706.50 or 0.01858332 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.38 or 0.00495499 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.94 or 0.00181328 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.39 or 0.00758547 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $183.18 or 0.00481821 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00007432 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $164.21 or 0.00431921 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

