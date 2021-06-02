Head-To-Head Review: BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) vs. The Ziegler Companies (OTCMKTS:ZGCO)

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) and The Ziegler Companies (OTCMKTS:ZGCO) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Ziegler Companies has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

80.1% of BlackRock shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of BlackRock shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.8% of The Ziegler Companies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BlackRock and The Ziegler Companies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock $16.21 billion 8.35 $4.93 billion $33.82 26.22 The Ziegler Companies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

BlackRock has higher revenue and earnings than The Ziegler Companies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for BlackRock and The Ziegler Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock 0 1 9 0 2.90 The Ziegler Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A

BlackRock presently has a consensus price target of $900.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.48%. Given BlackRock’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BlackRock is more favorable than The Ziegler Companies.

Profitability

This table compares BlackRock and The Ziegler Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock 31.52% 15.72% 3.21% The Ziegler Companies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

BlackRock beats The Ziegler Companies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc. engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L. Schlosstein, Susan L. Wagner, Robert Steven Kapito, Laurence Douglas Fink, and Barbara G. Novick in 1988 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

The Ziegler Companies Company Profile

Ziegler Cos., Inc. engages in the provision of investment banking services for the healthcare, senior living, religion, and education sectors. It operates through the following segments: Institutional, Wealth Management, and Corporate. The Institutional segment consists of investment banking, corporate finance, financial advisory, fixed income institutional sales and trading, private placement, and financial services. The Wealth Management segment offers financial products and financial planning services through its retail branch distribution network. The Corporate segment includes company’s proprietary investing and financing activities. The company was founded by Ben Ziegler in 1902 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.