Zacks: Analysts Expect Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Will Post Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) to post earnings of $1.24 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ryder System’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.35. Ryder System reported earnings per share of ($0.95) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 230.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full year earnings of $5.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $6.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $6.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ryder System.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.51. Ryder System had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist lifted their price objective on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Ryder System in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Shares of NYSE R traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.11. 8,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,177. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Ryder System has a 1 year low of $34.33 and a 1 year high of $89.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 119.07 and a beta of 2.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -829.63%.

In related news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,285 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $282,707.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,595.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Gleason sold 11,435 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $996,445.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,365 shares of company stock worth $7,054,635 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Ryder System by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 39,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ryder System by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 644,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,830,000 after acquiring an additional 340,893 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Ryder System by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 122,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after acquiring an additional 17,546 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Ryder System in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

