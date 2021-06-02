Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Trading Down 6.3%

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) traded down 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.42 and last traded at $28.52. 1,659 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 148,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.43.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.04). Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 501.02% and a negative return on equity of 25.93%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $134,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,316.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $492,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 150,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,939,678.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $833,840 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 601.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 855,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,437,000 after purchasing an additional 371,294 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Grace Capital lifted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

