Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Hits New 1-Year High at $119.04

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $119.04 and last traded at $118.66, with a volume of 7225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.71.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FRT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.53.

The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.01.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 15.23%. On average, analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $613,939,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,097,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $415,722,000 after purchasing an additional 194,479 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,530,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,313,000 after buying an additional 324,381 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,795,000 after buying an additional 8,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,348,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,803,000 after buying an additional 49,300 shares during the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile (NYSE:FRT)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

