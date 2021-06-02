Drax Group (LON:DRX) PT Raised to GBX 500 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Drax Group (LON:DRX) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 500 ($6.53) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Drax Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 505 ($6.60) price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Drax Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 446.80 ($5.84).

LON:DRX traded up GBX 4.20 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 446.40 ($5.83). The stock had a trading volume of 1,544,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.82, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 419.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.78 billion and a PE ratio of -11.22. Drax Group has a 52 week low of GBX 205.20 ($2.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 457.60 ($5.98).

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

