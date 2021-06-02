Kinloch Capital LLC Has $1.97 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Kinloch Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Mayar Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $42,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.75. 91,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,520,928. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.53 and a 52-week high of $148.85. The company has a market capitalization of $204.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 74.09%.

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.23.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

