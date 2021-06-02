Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Sells 24,605 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 24,605 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $60,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 56.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Argus lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.75.

NYSE:UPS traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.11. 46,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,638,040. The company has a fifty day moving average of $192.52. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $98.98 and a one year high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $184.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 49.57%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

