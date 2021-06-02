Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) to Post -$0.12 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) to report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Unity Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unity Software will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Unity Software.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $234.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.08 million. Unity Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.10.

In related news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total value of $689,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,597,960.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 24,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.46, for a total transaction of $2,362,016.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 342,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,076,519.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 722,611 shares of company stock valued at $69,071,822.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth $4,870,777,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 240.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,096,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715,289 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter worth about $307,805,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 162.5% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,248,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Unity Software by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,226,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

U traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.44. 105,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,135,917. Unity Software has a fifty-two week low of $65.11 and a fifty-two week high of $174.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.82. The stock has a market cap of $26.11 billion and a PE ratio of -80.25.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

