NEXT.coin (NEXT) Market Capitalization Tops $1.22 Million

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 23.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. During the last week, NEXT.coin has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on exchanges. NEXT.coin has a market cap of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,970.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $707.27 or 0.01862679 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $183.11 or 0.00482243 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00055226 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00021781 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003842 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002396 BTC.

NEXT.coin (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange . The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

