Suretly Hits 1-Day Volume of $2,307.00 (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One Suretly coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000536 BTC on major exchanges. Suretly has a market capitalization of $47,879.62 and approximately $2,307.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Suretly has traded up 10.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00082498 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004810 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00021347 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.90 or 0.01034755 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,643.58 or 0.09595740 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00052710 BTC.

Suretly Profile

Suretly (SUR) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 coins. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

Buying and Selling Suretly

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suretly should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

