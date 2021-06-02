Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) to Announce -$0.49 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) will report earnings per share of ($0.49) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kura Oncology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.44). Kura Oncology posted earnings per share of ($0.40) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kura Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($2.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to ($1.79). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.20) to ($1.79). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kura Oncology.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04).

KURA has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Kura Oncology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.10.

In other news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $183,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $372,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $643,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 143,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after buying an additional 33,260 shares during the last quarter.

Kura Oncology stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,101. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.43. Kura Oncology has a 1-year low of $15.33 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 24.29 and a quick ratio of 24.29.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidates are tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kura Oncology (KURA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.