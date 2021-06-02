SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.070–0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $98 million-$100 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $98.75 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to -0.130–0.050 EPS.
Shares of SailPoint Technologies stock traded down $1.08 on Wednesday, hitting $43.76. The stock had a trading volume of 33,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,520. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -224.19 and a beta of 1.88. SailPoint Technologies has a twelve month low of $22.10 and a twelve month high of $64.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.34.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised SailPoint Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush reduced their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SailPoint Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.13.
About SailPoint Technologies
SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.
