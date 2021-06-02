Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Raised to Neutral at Eight Capital

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) was upgraded by stock analysts at Eight Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$29.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$34.50. Eight Capital’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on Canopy Growth from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Canopy Growth from C$41.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$38.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Canopy Growth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$34.33.

Canopy Growth stock traded up C$1.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$30.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,133,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,735. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$33.45. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of C$18.44 and a 1-year high of C$71.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.71, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 4.90.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

