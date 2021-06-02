Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.80 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) will report earnings of $4.80 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.78 to $5.69. Charter Communications reported earnings of $3.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full year earnings of $19.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.96 to $20.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $27.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.15 to $31.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $710.24.

Charter Communications stock traded down $6.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $681.98. The stock had a trading volume of 21,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,957. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $498.08 and a 52-week high of $712.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $657.99. The company has a market capitalization of $128.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total value of $7,615,630.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,864,724.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total value of $697,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,212,187.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,707 shares of company stock valued at $21,677,618. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 238.5% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Charter Communications by 117.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 69.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

