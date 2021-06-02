$2.20 EPS Expected for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.30. Allegiant Travel posted earnings of ($5.96) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 136.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $5.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $17.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.16 to $23.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Allegiant Travel.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.10) by ($0.48). Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 33.46%. The business had revenue of $279.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ALGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $238.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 52.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT traded down $5.25 on Friday, reaching $222.97. 2,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,445. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $99.27 and a 52 week high of $271.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -25.25 and a beta of 1.73.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

