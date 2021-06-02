DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Receives $25.80 Average PT from Brokerages

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.80.
Several research analysts recently commented on DMAC shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DMAC. Corriente Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 7.8% during the first quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 870,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,963,000 after purchasing an additional 63,328 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $325,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 218.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 29,433 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 29,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.38% of the company’s stock.
DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts predict that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile
DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.
