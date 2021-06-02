DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Receives $25.80 Average PT from Brokerages

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.80.

Several research analysts recently commented on DMAC shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company.

Get DiaMedica Therapeutics alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DMAC. Corriente Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 7.8% during the first quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 870,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,963,000 after purchasing an additional 63,328 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $325,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 218.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 29,433 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 29,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DMAC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.53. 64,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,871. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.69. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The stock has a market cap of $141.46 million, a PE ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 2.55.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts predict that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.