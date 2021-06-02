MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Trading Up 8.7%

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)’s share price traded up 8.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.85 and last traded at $30.78. 70,707 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,139,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.31.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MP shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MP Materials from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MP Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. MP Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

Get MP Materials alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 16.99, a quick ratio of 16.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion and a PE ratio of 136.86.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.51 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 189.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,603,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $155,493,494.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,598,801 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $53,991,509.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,202,100 shares of company stock worth $209,490,948. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MP. JHL Capital Group LLC bought a new position in MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,529,345,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $320,574,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,059,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,180,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in MP Materials during the 1st quarter worth $43,183,000. Institutional investors own 62.95% of the company’s stock.

About MP Materials (NYSE:MP)

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.