DIGG (DIGG) 1-Day Volume Hits $25,028.00

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. DIGG has a market capitalization of $15.76 million and $25,028.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DIGG coin can currently be purchased for about $25,219.96 or 0.66315167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DIGG has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00070385 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $107.76 or 0.00283345 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.53 or 0.00185460 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $465.84 or 0.01224909 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,985.57 or 0.99881988 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00032756 BTC.

DIGG Profile

DIGG’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 625 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

DIGG Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIGG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

