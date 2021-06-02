Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Will Announce Earnings of $2.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) will post earnings of $2.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.75. Becton, Dickinson and reported earnings per share of $2.20 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will report full-year earnings of $12.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.75 to $12.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $13.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.40 to $13.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Becton, Dickinson and.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BDX. TheStreet raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.67.

Shares of BDX stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $238.74. The stock had a trading volume of 14,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,905. Becton, Dickinson and has a one year low of $219.50 and a one year high of $284.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.43 billion, a PE ratio of 42.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 929,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $232,565,000 after buying an additional 9,615 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 46,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,679,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 126,426 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,740,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,181,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $796,105,000 after buying an additional 572,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Becton, Dickinson and (BDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.