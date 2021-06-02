Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $102 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $105.90 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLUG. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, May 17th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.72.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.99. The company had a trading volume of 810,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,940,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 7.21. The stock has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of -21.79 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.70. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $75.49.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.