Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Raised by Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,225 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total value of $2,117,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,677,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,626 shares of company stock valued at $30,979,639 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.22.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $4.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $231.41. 109,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,830,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $450.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $237.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.04.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. Visa’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

