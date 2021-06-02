Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,702 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $192.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,114,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.09 and a 12 month high of $215.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $196.59.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.55.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

