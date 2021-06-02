Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,590 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 7,055 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $1,107,842,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $735,090,000 after buying an additional 3,340,696 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Oracle by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,734,000 after buying an additional 2,539,796 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $108,960,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,115,625 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $460,310,000 after buying an additional 1,443,004 shares during the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.62. The company had a trading volume of 337,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,297,495. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $50.91 and a 1 year high of $80.72. The company has a market capitalization of $232.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 116.15% and a net margin of 32.32%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.84.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,012,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $67,283,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,778,592 shares in the company, valued at $118,134,080.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,833,000 shares of company stock worth $727,623,560. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

