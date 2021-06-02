Trillium Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,340 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.67, for a total transaction of $2,158,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,827,690.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total transaction of $180,590.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $238,170.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,912 shares of company stock worth $72,890,386. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTU. Mizuho upped their target price on Intuit from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.71.

Shares of INTU opened at $438.66 on Wednesday. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.19 and a 1-year high of $445.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.87 billion, a PE ratio of 56.24, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $408.49.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

