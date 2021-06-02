Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Shares Gap Up to $25.07

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.07, but opened at $27.60. Medallia shares last traded at $28.64, with a volume of 17,627 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on MDLA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Medallia from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medallia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -27.81 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.63.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.29 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 31.15% and a negative return on equity of 22.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $2,255,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 231,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,962,918.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 12,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $374,235.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 435,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,939,827.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 352,929 shares of company stock valued at $9,971,805 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Medallia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Medallia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medallia by 5,268.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Medallia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Medallia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medallia (NYSE:MDLA)

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

