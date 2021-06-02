QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Holdings Trimmed by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,866 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for 0.8% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on QCOM. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target (down from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.65.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $133.50. 209,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,247,023. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $79.91 and a one year high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

