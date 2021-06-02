Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 574 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises 0.7% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,184,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,922 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,323,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,739 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,914,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,501,137,000 after acquiring an additional 119,971 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,179,659,000 after acquiring an additional 733,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,094,024,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United Parcel Service to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.75.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $211.32. The stock had a trading volume of 58,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,638,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $183.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.98 and a 12-month high of $219.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.52.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

