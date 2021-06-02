CryptoTask (CTASK) One Day Volume Hits $170,985.00

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. CryptoTask has a market cap of $574,930.17 and approximately $170,985.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoTask coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CryptoTask has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoTask alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00070124 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $107.25 or 0.00283091 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.49 or 0.00186065 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.18 or 0.01227818 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003695 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,905.55 or 1.00050488 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00032569 BTC.

CryptoTask Profile

CryptoTask’s launch date was January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,322 coins. CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task . The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

Buying and Selling CryptoTask

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoTask should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoTask using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoTask Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoTask and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.