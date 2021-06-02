New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.97 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 45.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,335,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,972,000 after buying an additional 724,609 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $388,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $598,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,789,000 after buying an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter.

IWD traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.95. 90,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,787,113. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $108.92 and a one year high of $163.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.66.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

