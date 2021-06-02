The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $648.72 Million

Equities research analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) will post sales of $648.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Boston Beer’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $705.34 million and the lowest is $592.10 million. The Boston Beer posted sales of $452.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Boston Beer will report full-year sales of $2.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $3.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Boston Beer.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $2.65. The business had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.14 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company’s revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SAM shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,340.00 price target for the company. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,245.13.

The Boston Beer stock traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,066.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,589. The Boston Beer has a 1-year low of $498.29 and a 1-year high of $1,349.98. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 55.11 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,162.77.

In other news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 1,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,190.61, for a total value of $1,296,574.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,086.40, for a total transaction of $2,716,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,089 shares of company stock worth $22,353,309. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 45.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Boston Beer by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in The Boston Beer by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 13.0% during the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 5.3% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Boston Beer (SAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.