Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Expected to Post Earnings of $19.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) to report earnings of $19.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $23.89 and the lowest is $10.88. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $7.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 165.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $49.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $42.15 to $56.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $41.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $37.68 to $50.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $657.95.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total value of $495,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,940,173.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REGN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $503.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,672. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $664.64. The company has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $491.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.