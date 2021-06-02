MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.30 Per Share

Analysts expect MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) to post earnings of $2.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MSCI’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.24. MSCI posted earnings of $1.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MSCI will report full year earnings of $9.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.46 to $9.74. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $10.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.65 to $11.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MSCI.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 173.63% and a net margin of 37.02%. The business had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $493.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. MSCI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $499.43.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total value of $1,210,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 259,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,568,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 147,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,425,000 after acquiring an additional 16,027 shares in the last quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 5.0% during the first quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 11,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in MSCI by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 14,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSCI stock traded up $7.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $469.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,674. The company has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a PE ratio of 59.61 and a beta of 0.96. MSCI has a 12-month low of $299.09 and a 12-month high of $495.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $458.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.85%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Read More: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MSCI (MSCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.